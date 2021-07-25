Reports: Deshaun Watson expected to report to Texans training camp

After a turbulent offseason, Deshaun Watson is expected to report to Houston Texans training camp on Sunday.

The Texans are slated to begin COVID-19 testing for their players ahead of the start of training camp next week. Watson is among those who will be on hand, the NFL Network is reporting.

Watson’s presence doesn’t change his stance, however. He is still seeking a trade from the Texans, but will report to the facility in order to avoid being fined, according to ESPN. Under the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement, players are fined $50,000 for every day of training camp missed. In the new CBA, teams cannot forgive fines for missing training camp.

Watson is entering his fifth season with the Texans, but requested a trade back in January amid the latest turnover in the franchise’s front office. In the months that followed, Watson was accused of sexual assault and misconduct in 22 separate lawsuits. The lawsuits were filed by massage therapists who alleged inappropriate behavior from Watson during appointments.

Watson’s legal situation remains unresolved, and it’s a situation the NFL is undoubtedly monitoring closely. Watson was not with the Texans at all over the course of the offseason. Whether he will step foot on the practice field in the coming week remains to be seen.

The Texans are on the heels of a 4-12 record in 2020 and are entering their first season with David Culley as head coach. Culley replaces Bill O’Brien, who was fired after the team started 0-4 last year.

Other than Watson, who has earned three Pro Bowl nods and led the NFL in passing yards last season, the Texans have three other quarterbacks on the roster. The group is headlined by Tyrod Taylor, who was coached by Culley with the Buffalo Bills back in 2017. The Texans also have Davis Mills, a third-round pick in the 2021 draft, and Jeff Driskel. Driskel is a sixth-year pro who has been with four other franchises.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

