Reports have Derrick Rose destined for the Pistons next season

Before bone chips in his elbow ended his season, Derrick Rose was back. Not all the way to MVP level back, but the Timberwolves reserve point guard averaged 18 points and 4.3 assists per game, shot 37 percent from three, had a career-high true shooting percentage of 55.7 percent, and was an above-average point guard.

Multiple teams would like to talk to him, but Rose has been on the Pistons’ radar for a while, and now it looks like a deal with get done. Frank Isola of The Athletic broke the news.

Detroit Pistons are emerging as the favorite to sign Derrick Rose, according to a league source. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) June 29, 2019





Rose made the veteran minimum $2.1 million last season, but that is about to go up somewhere close to $6 million or higher.

Rose is a score-first point guard, but the Pistons lacked scoring off the bench last season and Rose changes that dynamic. He plays a similar style to starter (for now) Reggie Jackson, so the offense doesn’t change dramatically when he comes in.

For the money the Pistons have to spend, this is an upgrade over Ish Smith and a good deal.