Reports: Defender Hummels close to a transfer to Roma

Dortmund's Mats Hummels celebrates after the UEFA Champions League semi-final, second leg soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund at Parc des Princes stadium. Robert Michael/dpa

Former Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is close to a move to Serie A side Roma, according to several media reports.

Gazzetta dello Sport paper said that talks between Hummels and the club have intensified recently. According to the report, the defender would sign a two-year deal with the option to extend his contract for another season.

The report added that the details have already been discussed between both parties, as Roma are urgently looking to strengthen their defence.

Hummels, 35, played at Dortmund 2008-2016 and returned in 2019 from boyhood club Bayern Munich, but didn't get his contract extended after last season, in which Dortmund were Champions League runners-up.

The 2014 World Cup winner was also not included in the Germany squad for Euro 2024.

The player reportedly received offers from Saudi Arabia as well, but Hummels has already ruled out a move to the country.