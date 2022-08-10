Reports: Decision on Watson possible soon; 12 games to indefinite expected

For the first time since fans were welcomed into training camp in Berea on July 30th, the Cleveland Browns will have a practice closed off to the public. The team will then fly down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars who plan to have starters like QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne play at least some snaps.

For the Browns, QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline still hovers over the team like a dark cloud. Judge Sue Robinson made her decision to suspend him for six games but the NFL has appealed that decision and Peter C. Harvey will make a ruling on that appeal.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the NFL would like to see that ruling happen before Cleveland and Jacksonville take the field Friday night. If that happens, and Harvey suspends Watson for at least a full season, the Browns starting quarterback would not take the field and would immediately be barred from the team:

The league surely doesn’t want to see Watson in an NFL uniform on an NFL field, with highlights played on NFL Network. And since they’re pretty good at getting what they want, it makes sense to believe that, if they don’t want Watson in the building in Jacksonville on Friday night, he won’t be.

While commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have been adamant about at least a year suspension since the start of the disciplinary hearing, a source told Pro Football Network that a 12-game suspension is likely on the table:

“I know they’re going for the full year, but I could see Harvey doubling the suspension to 12 games and going for the $8 million fine or more and the requirement of treatment,” one source said.

If the NFL gets their way, not only will Watson be suspended for at least a year but he won’t see the field Friday night in Jacksonville even if he flew down with the team. Watson could then choose to take the battle to civil court while being kept away from the team.

