Reports: David Booth gets PTO shot with Red Wings

Apparently the PTO wave also includes David Booth.

The Detroit Red Wings are giving Booth a shot, as The Athletic’s Craig Custance first reported and then backed up by the Detroit Free Press’ Helene St. James.

One interesting detail from St. James: Booth, a Detroit native, made the tryout request to the Red Wings.

Booth, 32, last suited up in the NHL in 2014-15, scoring seven goals and 13 points in 59 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s spent the last two seasons in the KHL, including 2016-17 with Omsk Avangard.

Playing for his local team would be nifty, but to some extent, the Red Wings seem like an odd fit. For one thing, they have to figure things out with Andreas Athanasiou and even now don’t have a ton of cash to work with.

(Not that Booth would fetch much.)



