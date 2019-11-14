Daniel Suarez won't return to No. 41 car in 2020

Daniel Suarez’s tenure with Stewart-Haas Racing appears to have only lasted a single season.

Per multiple reports, Suarez will be replaced by Cole Custer in the No. 41 car at SHR in 2020. Suarez came to SHR after the 2018 season when Martin Truex Jr. joined Joe Gibbs Racing.

Source confirms Daniel Suarez won’t return to the No. 41 Cup car next season, leaving ride open for Cole Custer (confirming report by Jim Utter) ... also RPM execs reiterated to me that Bubba Wallace is their driver for next season. #nascar @NASCARONFOX — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 14, 2019

A message for my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GrnRGAmpFa — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) November 14, 2019

Suarez became the odd man out at JGR when Truex came over after Furniture Row Racing folded. He found an arranged marriage of sorts at Stewart-Haas, which had a seat to fill in the No. 41 with Kurt Busch heading over to Chip Ganassi Racing.

The partnership has led to Suarez having the best points season of his career. He’s currently 17th in the standings and his four top-five finishes in 35 starts this season are the most he’s had in a single season. Yet he didn’t have a full-season sponsor or enough funding for the team to not have a significant funding gap. And that was apparently the tipping point.

'@StewartHaasRcng has decided to elevate @ColeCuster to the 41 in 2020 to replace @Daniel_SuarezG, per source, as @Jim_Utter first reported.



√ SHR weighed keeping Suarez if he delivered proper financing but made a final decision in the last day or so to move in a new direction. pic.twitter.com/DBrmGponO0 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 14, 2019

Custer doesn’t have a full-season sponsor either. He’s been sponsored by team co-owner Gene Haas’ company in 13 of 32 Xfinity Series races in 2019. But he’s also the son of Stewart-Haas Racing executive Joe Custer and, presumably, would command a lesser salary.

Custer, 21, has been really good this season in the Xfinity Series. He’s one of the four drivers racing for the title on Saturday and has won seven races with 23 top-10 finishes so far. He’ll also join two of the drivers he’s racing for the title in the Cup Series in 2020. Christopher Bell is moving to the No. 95 car at Leavine Family Racing and Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 8 car at Richard Childress Racing in 2020.

He declined to comment Thursday afternoon when he was asked about reports that he was tabbed to be Suarez’s replacement in the No. 41.

As expected, @ColeCuster being asked about Cup in light of the @jim_utter report he will drive the 41 next year and replace Suarez. He declines to discuss, saying he’s focused on this weekend. pic.twitter.com/D17io9V4UX — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) November 14, 2019

It’s unclear at the moment where Suarez would end up in 2020. The 2016 Xfinity Series champion was elevated to the Cup Series hastily in 2017 after Carl Edwards surprisingly retired. Suarez has 32 top-10 finishes in 107 career Cup Series starts.

