Reports: Cubs bringing up Canario, sign starter Julio Teheran to minor league deal

CHICAGO — The Cubs are bringing up outfielder Alexander Canario and signed starting pitcher Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, according to multiple reports.

MLB insider Jesse Rogers told ESPN 1000 Monday morning that the 23-year-old outfielder is coming up from Iowa. He did not report a corresponding move for the club at this time, which opens a three-game series Monday night in Arizona.

With four outfielders currently on the roster, it’s unknown if any of them are injured or if the Cubs want five moving forward.

Canario debuted in September last year, but did not receive regular playing time. He’s played well in 52 at-bats in Iowa this year, slashing .269/.377/.481.

While dealing with some pitching injuries so far in the early campaign, the Cubs also inked veteran starter Julio Teheran to a minor league deal, according to MLB.com.

Michael Busch homers in his 4th straight game to power the Cubs past the Mariners 3-2

Teheran started 11 games last season for Craig Counsell’s Brewers and sported a 4.40 ERA. He was cut by the Mets after just one start this season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.