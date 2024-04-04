Reports: CU Buffs legend Chauncey Billups set to get Hall call

Apr. 3—Colorado's most famous basketball figure is headed to the Hall.

Although the official announcement of the 2024 Naismith Hall of Fame induction class will not be announced until Saturday, national basketball writer Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Colorado native and CU Buffaloes legend Chauncey Billups will be part of that class.

The Athletic also reported Vince Carter will be part of the class, which will be announced this weekend as part of the men's Final Four festivities.

Billups, a graduate of Denver's George Washington High, eschewed national suitors to join the Buffaloes, putting together a stellar two-year collegiate career before becoming the third overall pick in the 1997 NBA draft.

Billups remains 39th on CU's all-time scoring list despite playing only 55 collegiate games, the smallest total among any of the 40 1,000-point scorers in program history. Billups led a memorable NCAA Tournament showing in 1997, scoring 24 points in a first-round win against Indiana.

Billups weathered a slow start to his NBA career, including two seasons with his hometown Denver Nuggets, before breaking out with the Detroit Pistons, winning the NBA Finals MVP while leading Detroit to the 2004 title. Billups returned to the Nuggets in 2008 and finished his career with five All-Star nominations. He currently is in his third season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.