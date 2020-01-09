Reports: Cowboys will not retain Marc Colombo, Sanjay Lal as assistant coaches

With Mike McCarthy beginning to bring his staff together in Dallas, a pair of current Cowboys assistants will be looking for new opportunities.

Per multiple reports, the Cowboys are moving on from offensive line coach Marc Colombo and wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.

The parting of ways with Colombo seemed inevitable once it was reported that Joe Philbin is set to take over as the offensive line coach in Dallas. Colombo spent six seasons as a player for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He returned to the team as an assistant offensive line coach in 2018 before taking over the head position this year.

Lal has spent the past two seasons as wide receivers coach for Dallas.

While there may be a preference from some levels of the front office for specific members of the coaching staff to remain in place, Jerry Jones said McCarthy has the authority to build out his staff as he sees fit.

“We wanted him to pick his own staff. I’ve always thought that,” Jones said on Wednesday.