Reports: Cowboys may be looking at Ron Rivera to replace Dan Quinn

Dan Quinn’s days might be done in Dallas. The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator has been interviewing for head coaching gigs across the league and remains on the short list in both Seattle and Washington.

The chances of Quinn leaving the Cowboys appears to be growing by the day and the front office would be remiss if they didn’t get their ducks in a row should their DC move on. One of those ducks could be none other than former Commanders head honcho, Ron Rivera.

According to reports by Ian Rapport, Rivera is on the Cowboys’ radar as a potential replacement for Quinn. Rivera, a former Chicago Bears linebacker and two-time Coach of the Year, is one of the more respected defensive minds in the game. He’s just the proven commodity the Cowboys like at the helm of their defense and would seamlessly replace one former head coach with another former head coach in Dallas.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Kliff Kingsbury is likely to be an OC in the NFL in 2024; The #Ravens coaching staff is in demand this coaching cycle; If Dan Quinn gets a head coaching job, could Ron Rivera replace him with the #Cowboys? pic.twitter.com/neYoudGk4H — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

The Cowboys remain an extremely attractive place for would-be defensive coordinators around the NFL. The instability on the coaching staff may actually work to Dallas’ advantage in a situation such as this.

Mike McCarthy is coaching on the last year of his deal and will likely begin the 2024 season on one of the hottest seats in the league. If a former head coach like Rivera could prove successful in his DC role, he could find himself on the top of the list to replace McCarthy if 2024 indeed proves to be his last in Dallas.

There’s also the matter of the roster Rivera would be taking over. The Cowboys defense may be a little undisciplined and emotional, but they’re also extremely talented.

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence make up one of the NFL’s best EDGE tandems, while Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland represent arguably the best ball-hawking tandem at cornerback. It’s a unit that might be only a couple pieces away from being dominant.

Between his playing career and coaching career, Rivera has been in the NFL for the better part of four decades. During that time, he’s been affiliated with some of the league’s best defenses, winning a Super Bowl as a player and coaching a Super Bowl as a head coach.

At 62, Rivera still appears to have gas in the tank. And having recently interviewed in Philadelphia for their just-filled DC job, Rivera still clearly has the desire.

While Quinn is still technically the DC in Dallas, it’s safe to assume the Cowboys are doing their due diligence in the background so they can hit the ground running when and if Quinn goes elsewhere in 2024.

