Reports: Cowboys DE Gregory suspended indefinitely by NFL

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and the terms of his conditional reinstatement, the team announced Tuesday.

Gregory was suspended and missed the entire 2017 season for a failed drug test and was granted conditional reinstatement last year. Gregory, drafted by the Cowboys in the second round of the 2015 draft, has battled substance abuse dating to his college years at Nebraska.

This is Gregory's fourth suspension since coming into the league. He has been suspended for more games (30) than he's played (28), according to NFL.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The expectation for Randy is the exact same: to get him back on the field playing as soon as possible," his attorney, Daniel Moskowitz, told USA Today. "Our personal confidence in him has not wavered. This is about more than football. We appreciate the public recognizing this is a private matter and thank the Jones and Cowboys for their continued support."

Gregory tested positive for marijuana, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Gregory, 26, is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million. He is slated to make a base salary of $955,000 for the upcoming season.

Earlier Tuesday, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Gregory.

"Certainly he has his challenges, continues to have them. I don't think those things go away. We're going to keep working and cheering for him. ... I think he's got to take the next step both on and off the field," Jones said.

Gregory recorded 25 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 games for Dallas last season.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle David Irving, who spent the previous four seasons with Dallas, reportedly could draw another suspension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Story continues

A recent report by 247Sports said Irving has missed multiple drug tests, which could lead to further discipline.

Irving has missed the first four games of each of the past two seasons due to violations of the NFL drug policy.

Irving played in just two games in 2018 after injuring an ankle and the Cowboys reportedly have decided to let him leave as a free agent.

--Field Level Media