Reports: Cowboys fear foot fracture for James Washington

It didn’t look good when it happened, and the news isn’t good: The Cowboys fear receiver James Washington fractured his right foot, per multiple reports. The prognosis for a Jones fracture, which Washington is believed to have, is 6-8 weeks but can be longer.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a Jones fracutre in his left foot during a Week 2 practice and missed 10 games, and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant missed five games with the same injury in his right foot in the 2015 season opener.

Owner Jerry Jones said he is “concerned,” Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan reports.

Washington will undergo further testing to confirm the injury.

The Cowboys signed Washington to a one-year deal after trading Amari Cooper to the Browns and losing Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. Michael Gallup tore an ACL on Jan. 2, so he will miss the start of the season.

They were counting on Washington to start opposite CeeDee Lamb at least until Gallup returns.

The Cowboys now will have to lean heavily on third-round selection Jalen Tolbert and/or sign a veteran free agent. Will Fuller, T.Y. Hilton and former Cowboys Allen Hurns and Cole Beasley are among receivers who remain unsigned.

