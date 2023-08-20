Reports: Cowboys fear DeMarvion Overshown tore his left ACL

It didn't look good when Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was carted off in the first quarter of Saturday night's preseason game in Seattle. But Cowboys Nation held out hope it was a minor knee injury for Overshown since he walked off the field and later walked to the cart on the sideline.

But the Cowboys fear a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee of the rookie, according to multiple reports. Overshown will undergo an MRI on Sunday to confirm the initial diagnosis.

The third-round pick made what seemed a routine tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet, though the defender's feet did slip on the turf.

He grabbed at his left knee after trying to get up.

Overshown had carved out a role on the defense after six tackles in the preseason opener and a solid training camp. He had another three tackles before departing Saturday night.

Now, his season appears over before the Cowboys even return home for the Texas portion of their training camp.