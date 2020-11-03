Reports: Cowboys could turn to Cooper Rush at QB this week

The Cowboys won’t be getting Andy Dalton back this week and that could lead them to start their fourth different quarterback of the season.

Dalton is being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, so he’s going to miss the game even if he is able to clear the concussion protocol. The Cowboys started Ben DiNucci against the Eagles in Week 8, but the rookie may not get another turn.

Multiple reports peg Cooper Rush as a real possibility to start against the Steelers. Rush was signed to the practice squad after Dak Prescott was lost for the season and he was also with the team from 2017-2019, so he’s familiar with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Moore’s offensive scheme.

DiNucci was 21-of-40 for 180 yards in Sunday night’s loss and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that facing the Eagles was “frankly more than he could handle.”

Rush has appeared in five games and completed 1-of-3 passes for two yards during the 2017 season.

