Reports: Commanders re-sign OT Cornelius Lucas to 2-year deal

Reports: Commanders re-sign OT Lucas to 2-year deal

The Commanders re-signed veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas to a two-year, $8.2 million deal in free agency Thursday, according to multiple reports. Lucas started seven games for Washington in 2021 and proved to be a valuable depth piece behind starters Charles Leno Jr. and Sam Cosmi.

OT Cornelius Lucas is re-signing with the #Commanders on a 2-year, $8.2M contract, per agent Dan Saffron. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2022

Lucas has appeared in 29 games for Washington over the last two seasons following stints with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 75.2 in 2021, which ranked 29th among 83 eligible offensive tackles.

After going undrafted out of Kansas State, the 6-foot-8, 327-pound lineman has carved out a respectable career in the NFL while enjoying some of his most successful seasons in D.C. He’ll enter the 2022 campaign at 31 years old making the most money he’s ever earned in his career.

With Lucas in tow, the Commanders’ offensive line projects from left tackle to right as Leno Jr., Andrew Norwell, Chase Roullier, Wes Schweitzer and Cosmi with Lucas, Saahdiq Charles, Tyler Larsen and Keith Ismael as the first men off the bench in the event of an injury. Norwell is the newest name to the organization, signing a two-year, $10 million contract this offseason to replace All-Pro Brandon Scherff.