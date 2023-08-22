Reports: Colts grant Taylor permission to seek trade

Aug. 21—INDIANAPOLIS — A flurry of reports Monday confirmed the Indianapolis Colts have granted permission for star running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade.

Completing a deal, however, might not be a simple proposition.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report Taylor had been granted permission to find a new home. Colleague Stephen Holder later reported Indianapolis wants a first-round pick — or an equivalent package of picks — in return for the 2021 NFL rushing champion.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini capped the reporting with a source who said "the contract (Taylor) is expecting is the challenge" for teams interested in acquiring the running back.

It's been a turbulent summer for the 24-year-old.

Taylor reportedly initially made his trade request July 25 when players reported to training camp at Westfield's Grand Park Sports Campus. The request became public four days later after owner Jim Irsay held a sit down with the running back on a luxury motorcoach while a capacity crowd watched practice on the adjacent fields.

Since then, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported little has changed with either side's stance.

The Colts want Taylor to play out the final year of his rookie contract — during which he's set to be paid $4.3 million — and begin talks for a contract extension following the season.

Taylor has been disinterested in playing without the guarantee of any future money and wants to be traded.

The running back market has been depressed throughout the league.

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants eventually agreed on about $1 million in incentives after a dispute over the running back signing the franchise tag, and Josh Jacobs still has not signed the franchise tag with the Las Vegas Raiders — though he reportedly will join the team before the Sept. 10 season opener.

Meanwhile, veteran Dalvin Cook signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with the New York Jets after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings, and Ezekiel Elliott signed an incentive-laded one-year deal with the New England Patriots that could pay him as much as $6 million.

Taylor reportedly is seeking a top-of-the-market deal. He led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021. But he slumped to 861 yards and four scores last season while missing six games because of an ankle injury.

Taylor has been on the physically unable to perform list since training camp opened, and he has twice left the team with excused absences. The first was to seek treatment on the ankle at an undisclosed location, and the second was for a personal matter.

Head coach Shane Steichen said Sunday the running back would travel with the team to Philadelphia this week.

The Colts are scheduled to hold a joint practice with the Eagles on Tuesday ahead of Thursday's preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field.