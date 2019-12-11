Colorado State hires ex-Boston College coach Steve Addazio as head coach

Steve Addazio went 44-44 in seven seasons at Boston College. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

Steve Addazio’s time without a job did not last long.

Just 10 days after he was fired by Boston College after seven seasons, Addazio has landed the head-coaching job at Colorado State. Addazio has agreed to a five-year contract, the school said. Addazio will have a base salary of $1.5 million in his first year with a $50,000 increase in each year of the contract.

Addazio went 44-44 at Boston College, never winning more than seven games in a season. In fact, Addazio’s teams won exactly seven games in five of his seven seasons in charge. Had the school chosen to keep him in the fold, it could have been six of seven seasons with a win in BC’s upcoming bowl game. The Eagles went 6-6 this year under Addazio’s watch.

"I am excited to welcome Steve Addazio as our new head football coach and his wife, Kathy, to Fort Collins and Colorado State University," CSU athletic director Joe Parker said. "Throughout his career, Coach Addazio has been committed to the holistic development of student-athletes and of the programs he has led. He has focused on crafting cultures where his students thrive on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to Coach Addazio leading our football team as we strive to be the preeminent program in the Mountain West."

We got our guy.

And he's a 𝘿𝙐𝘿𝙀!



Welcome Coach Steve Addazio to Fort Collins!



📝 | https://t.co/3ONEJHUFew pic.twitter.com/1etHkLEaG9 — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) December 11, 2019

Before his time at Boston College, Addazio spent two seasons as the head coach at Temple, amassing a 13-11 record during that span. Most notably, he was an assistant at Florida under Urban Meyer from 2005-10, rising to assistant head coach and offensive coordinator in Gainesville. Meyer reportedly assisted Colorado State in its search with other former Meyer assistants Tony Alford and Kevin Wilson also receiving interviews. Ex-Tennessee head coach Butch Jones was also considered.

Ultimately, though, it was Addazio who was chosen to replace Mike Bobo at Colorado State. Bobo was fired after five seasons and a 28-35 record with the program. The Rams went 7-6 in Bobo’s first three seasons on the job, before going 3-9 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019. CSU went 0-3 in bowl games and never finished better than third in its division during Bobo’s tenure.

After opening a new on-campus stadium in 2017, the school has its sights set higher and decided to move on from Bobo. How Addazio performs in an area of the country where he has never coached remains to be seen.

"Colorado State University is a world-class institution, and Fort Collins is an incredible city to live in and to be able to recruit to,” Addazio said. “Our program will be one built on toughness and passion, and we will work tirelessly to develop men of character to return championship-level football back to Colorado State."

