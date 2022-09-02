Reports: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by 2026

The College Football Playoff is finally going to expand.

After months of inaction, the playoff committee has decided to expand the four-team playoff to 12 teams, according to multiple reports. The expanded playoff would begin by 2026 per ESPN.

The 12-team model is expected to start in 2026, after the current contract, according to a source. There's still a chance that it could go earlier, but those details are complicated and would take some time to work out. https://t.co/sRWlmiDvbe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 2, 2022

The College Football Playoff has been four teams since it was introduced ahead of the 2014 season. If it doesn't expand before 2026 and remains at four for the next four seasons, it will fulfill its original 12-year television contract with ESPN.

College football leaders met multiple times to discuss expanding the playoff over the course of 2021 but any potential expansion kept getting pushed down the road due to numerous variables like the number of teams, the date of implementation, the structure of the television contract and how the current bowl system would be involved.

NEWS: CFP presidents have unanimously approved to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams, sources tell @SINow. ESPN first.



The date of implementation (2024 or 25 or 26) is being left for commissioners to determine, as well as details of the format. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 2, 2022

A 12-team playoff could be conducted in myriad ways and the playoff now has four years to figure out just how it wants the tournament to play out. It reasons that the top four teams will get byes while teams seeded Nos. 5-12 will play each other across four first-round games.

But the locations of those games would need to be decided. Would they be played at neutral bowl game sites or at the home stadiums of the higher-seeded teams? If it’s the latter option, would the top four teams play a playoff game at home as well? How many bowl games would be involved in an expanded playoff?

It’s also unclear if Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) will each be guaranteed a team in the 12-team playoff. A possible field configuration would include the champions of the Power Five conference title games and the top-ranked Group of Five team as automatic qualifiers. That would leave six wild card spots for the six highest-ranked teams remaining in the playoff rankings.

It there were no guaranteed berths for conferences in a 12-team playoff — a very unlikely scenario — the top 12 teams in the CFP rankings could simply qualify for the playoff like the top four teams do now.

The College Football Playoff is finally expanding. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

The obvious benefit of expanding to 12 teams

While there’s still a lot of details left to be sorted out regarding how a 12-team playoff will look, there is one benefit that’s already incredibly obvious from the news. Adding more teams to the playoff will help college football generate more widespread interest in the postseason.

Teams like Alabama and Clemson have become constants since the playoff was introduced in 2014. They have a combined 13 playoff appearances while Ohio State and Oklahoma have each been in four playoffs. No other school has more than two playoff appearances and just 13 teams have ever made a College Football Playoff. That number was at 11 before Cincinnati and Michigan earned playoff spots in 2021. Just two Pac-12 teams (Washington and Oregon) have qualified for a CFP and Oklahoma is the lone Big 12 team to make the four-team playoff.

Increasing the number of fanbases engaged in the postseason will only help continue to make college football a nationally relevant sport and also possibly even the recruiting playing field. With the postseason field size set to triple, recruits don’t have to eye just a few programs for a near-guaranteed shot at a national championship.

Adding more teams to the playoff will also likely increase television revenue for conferences and schools as well. The 12-team format will fetch far more than the $470 million annually that ESPN pays to broadcast three games. With 11 postseason games, ESPN will pay a lot more to have the rights to all of them or networks like Fox and NBC could get involved in the bidding to televise all or part of the postseason.

How could the bowls be affected?

Even though it remains to be seen how bowl games will be involved in an expanded playoff, a bigger title tournament shouldn’t result in the destruction of the bowl system. There are still over 40 bowl games and ESPN, which owns and operates many of them, will still want the holiday season programming. Teams that get to six wins and become bowl eligible aren’t suddenly going to find themselves without a postseason opportunity unless something unexpected happens across the college football landscape in the next four seasons.