Reports: Clayton Tune is expected to start for Cardinals

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said after Sunday's loss to the Ravens that Joshua Dobbs would get another start at quarterback, but he veered away from that plan on Monday.

Gannon said that either Kyler Murray or rookie Clayton Tune will get the start and said the decision was based on watching the film of the Ravens loss. Murray has not played in a game since tearing his ACL last season and Gannon said the team is "going to keep ramping up Kyler and see how he progresses throughout the week" before making a call.

According to multiple reports, however, the team is planning to have Tune start the game against the Browns. It would be the second regular season appearance for Tune after he threw one pass for four yards on a fake punt in Week Seven.

Gannon said the team was working through scenarios that could include Murray being active as Tune's backup if he doesn't get the starting nod, so a lot of the picture still needs to be filled in before the Cardinals get to Cleveland in Week Nine.