Reports claim Liverpool eyeing up summer moves for Real Madrid duo

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Real Madrid do not rule out loaning Arda Guler this summer. The 19-year-old was a sensation at the back-end of last season, and he’s taken that form into Euro 2024, having starred for Türkiye in their opening match against Georgia.

Although Los Blancos would rather keep Guler in Spain, in the event that he is loaned out, ED say that Liverpool would be very interested in taking the teenager, although it’s unclear whether Arne Slot – their new manager – would target a temporary arrangement, or a permanent operation.

As it turns out, Guler isn’t the only Real Madrid player wanted by Liverpool. The same report highlights information from UOL which states that the Premier League giants have a real interest in Rodrygo Goes, who could push for a move away if he determines that he will lose his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s line-up, on the back of the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe.

Liverpool’s interest in Guler and Rodrygo may be genuine, but it’d be a real surprise if Real Madrid allowed either to go this summer – especially on permanent deals. They may not be nailed-on starters next season, but they are still highly valued, and that will not change overnight.