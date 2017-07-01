Reports: Chelsea snatches up Roma defender Rudiger

According to multiple reports, Chelsea is in the latter stages of acquiring German defender Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma.

Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sports and GianlucaDiMarzio.com was the first to suggest the deal is nearing completion, saying a medical will be complete next week. Others have since picked up the story, including The Guardian as well as The Sun and sensational Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

The 24-year-old defender is currently with the Germany senior squad in the Confederations Cup. He has played in three of Germany’s four matches so far, playing the full 90 minutes in all three appearances. He is likely to play a significant part in the final against Chile on Sunday.

According to Romano, Chelsea will pay Roma a $38 million transfer fee, plus another $6 million in possible add-ons. That comes close to the $40 million sum the Blues paid PSG for defender David Luiz just last summer.

Rudiger began last season on the shelf as he finished recovering from a torn ACL, but he returned in late October to make 26 Serie A appearances for Roma, helping the club to a 2nd place finish with the second-best defensive record in the league. He played both center-back and right-back during last season and is currently deployed in a three-CB system by German coach Joachim Low in the Confederations Cup, making him a perfect fit for the similar system Antonio Conte used in Chelsea’s title charge last year.

