Reports: Chelsea, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid to pull out of proposed European Super League

The European Super League gave us two days. Almost.

Fewer than 48 hours after 12 of the richest and most prominent European soccer clubs announced they would be splitting from their respective leagues to form the European Super League, three of those clubs have reportedly pulled out. Another report emerged later that the clubs will meet Tuesday night to formally disband the concept.

According to multiple reports, Chelsea became the first club to pull out, and will be followed by Manchester City and Atlético Madrid.

Manchester City confirmed that it has "formally enacted the procedures" to withdraw.

Earlier on Tuesday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola called on his club's ownership to comment on the matter.

"The right people have to clarify — they have the obligation, the duty, as soon as possible, today better than tomorrow, tomorrow better than the day after tomorrow, to come out all around the world," Guardiola said. "Because it is a worldwide issue. Clarify what is the situation that is going to come, and the benefits, and why they took the decision these teams are going to play and the other ones not."

Chelsea fans protest outside Stamford Bridge stadium in London against Chelsea's decision to be included among clubs attempting to form a new European Super League.

The nine other clubs were AC Milan, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

When it was announced on Sunday, the move to form the league was denounced by the governing body of European soccer, UEFA.

"If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations - will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever," UEFA said in a statement Sunday.

The startup also faced vicious backlash from scores of fans, many of whom were supporters of the clubs that were proposing to break away.

Story continues

According to social media posts Tuesday, fans of some of the clubs rushed to the street to celebrate after the news broke of the clubs' decision to back off from creating the Super League.

The Premier League, of which Chelsea and Manchester City are members, had also issued a statement criticizing the decision to form the league.

"The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal," the statement read. "The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition. The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: European Super League: Three clubs to pull out, per reports