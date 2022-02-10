Reports: Celtics deal Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford to San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White

The Boston Celtics are reportedly trading veteran shooting guard Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for point guard Derrick White, according to The Athletic and Stadium NBA insider Shams Charania. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe adds the details of the trade, which includes Romeo Langford for salary-matching purposes as well as a top-four protected 2022 first-round pick.

The Celtics successfully managed to rehabilitate Richardson’s value this season after a few stints with teams that were a questionable fit for the Tennessee product took some of the shine off of his game. Now, he will head to the Spurs — a team that rarely deals mid-season — for White, a 27-year-old point guard who has shown improved court vision with San Antonio this season even as his shot from deep has taken a step back.

Stay tuned to this developing story.

The Boston Celtics are trading Josh Richardson to the San Antonio Spurs for Derrick White, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

