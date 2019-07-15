Cavs reportedly waive J.R. Smith, but likely won't reunite with LeBron

It looks like J.R. Smith’s tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers has finally come to an end.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that Smith would be waived by the team before his contract for the 2019-20 season became guaranteed. That came to fruition just before the 5 p.m. ET deadline, per The Athletic, making the 33-year-old Smith a free agent.

Smith played a prominent role on LeBron James-led Cavs teams, including the 2016 title team, but stepped away from the team after only 11 games last season. With James off to the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland was left with a rebuilding season that Smith was not a part of. The Cavs tried to trade him in the months since, but a deal never came to fruition despite reportedly receiving an array of offers.

Now, Smith will enter free agency.

According to multiple outlets, Cleveland will stretch the remaining $4.3 million it owes Smith over the next three years in an effort to lessen his salary cap hit. That move will keep the Cavs below the luxury tax.

J.R. Smith played in just 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin, File)

Smith, a 15-year veteran, is a career 37.3 percent shooter from long distance. Though most NBA teams have filled out their rosters, Smith should find a landing spot on a veteran minimum deal.

But that spot likely won’t be a reunion with James on the Lakers, according to ESPN.

Once guard JR Smith clears waivers, the Los Angeles Lakers are an unlikely destination, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 15, 2019

