Cavaliers send Ricky Rubio, draft picks to Pacers for Caris LeVert

CLEVELAND — Since Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio were lost to season-ending knee injuries, the Cavaliers have been in search of another backcourt playmaker for their stunning playoff push.

To cement the Cavs' rise in the Eastern Conference, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman found him Sunday, trading for Pacers guard Caris LeVert before a 98-85 home victory over Indiana.

In terms of the move's impact, Altman is swinging for the fences ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline.

Indiana sent LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (from Miami) to Cleveland for Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick via Houston, and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah. Rubio is in the final year of his contract.

The Cavs (33-21) announced the deal Monday morning and said LeVert would speak to the media after practice Tuesday.

“We are very excited to add a dynamic young player of this caliber and experience,” Altman said in a statement. “Caris LeVert fits uniquely into our culture and his Ohio roots bring an immediate connection to our community. We look forward to seeing what type of impact he can make on this roster.

"We also want to send our best wishes to Ricky Rubio and his family. Ricky has been the consummate professional and his leadership both on and off the court was invaluable and we respect everything he brought to this franchise.”

In 39 games (all starts) this season, LeVert, 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, has averaged 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting .447 from the field and .323 from 3-point range. He's coming off a 42-point, eight-assist game in a loss Friday to the Chicago Bulls.

In his career, University of Michigan product LeVert has appeared in nine career playoff games (six starts), averaging 20.7 points, 5.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.11 steals.

Cavs guard Rajon Rondo knows LeVert can be an instant boost to the Cavs' offense.

"I haven’t studied him much, but I know he can help put the ball in the hole," Rondo said after Sunday's game. "Tonight, he was the first person on the scouting report, coming off a 42-point game, 19-of-26 from the field, one 3 and only a couple of free throws, so he’s very efficient when the ball is in his hands.

"He hasn’t had a lob threat since he left Brooklyn, so I know he’s a willing playmaker as well and another guy where you can put the ball in his hand and he can go make a play happen. He can erupt for 40 or 50 any night. Having a guy like that on the team makes my job easier, makes everyone’s job a lot easier."

In Cleveland, LeVert will be reunited with former Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen. Allen was traded to the Cavs in January 2021 in the multi-team James Harden deal that sent LeVert to the Pacers. The Cavs feature a three big-man offense with 6-foot-11 Allen and two 7-footers — third overall pick Evan Mobley and forward Lauri Markkanen, who has missed two weeks with a sprained right ankle.

"Sure he will be happy to play with some rim threats," Rondo said of LeVert. "No disrespect to the guys he’s playing with, but they’re not 7-feet, he has three of those and a long stretch-4 like Kevin [Love]. And playing for a coach like J.B., I think he will be in for a big surprise. Excited to have him.”

LeVert, a Columbus native who played at Pickerington Central High School, found himself in the office of Pacers coach Rick Carlisle Sunday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Carlisle and Pacers General Manager Chad Buchanan, who was hammering out final terms of the agreement with Altman on speakerphone.

“Caris has been a tremendous young man to work with over the past several months,” Carlisle said before the game. “He’s a very special person, obviously he’s a very special player. He’s a first-class human being, first-class professional ... a guy I’m going to miss working with every day.

"This is one of the tough things about this business. Change can be dynamic and it can be sudden and it can bring some pause in terms of the emotions, in how you feel about people."

LeVert, 27, the Pacers' 20th pick in 2016 who was traded to the Nets shortly after he was drafted, fits the profile of the young, up-and-coming Cavs. He's under contract through the 2022-23 season, when he will make $18.8 million and seemingly would be in line for an offseason extension.

But Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff, speaking before the news broke, said the team had to be mindful not to disrupt its special chemistry as it explored deals.

"I don’t think we’re a perfect team by any means, so any additions or upgrades I think will be important," Bickerstaff said pregame. "We can’t do things that are going to disrupt chemistry with this group. That’s what we’ve found early on, and we have to be really cautious with additions and subtractions that may interfere with that chemistry."

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) shoots while defended by Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Asked how to avoid disrupting that bond, Bickerstaff said, "I think it’s about the person that you bring in. And you have to do your due diligence on the character of the person that you’re bringing in, or the people that you’re bringing in because we’re not in the position we’re in where we’re buyers at this point if it wasn’t for our chemistry.

"And your decision has to be based on a talent that’s clearly an improvement or an upgrade for the team where people understand that we’re making moves to get better. Our guys in that locker room are extremely competitive, so we need to make sure that the decision we make is a decision that’s going to really give us a leap."

LeVert was among several rumored Cavs' targets, which also included Dennis Schröder of the Boston Celtics and Goran Dragic of the Toronto Raptors, who has played in only five games this season due to a personal matter.

It was clear the Cavs' backcourt needed help.

Sexton underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on Nov. 17. Rubio tore the ACL in his left knee on Dec. 28. Their departure left the Cavs with a void of 29.1 points per game to fill, with Sexton averaging 16.0 in 11 games and Rubio 13.1 in 34 games. The Cavs were also without All-Star point guard Darius Garland (lower back soreness) for the fourth consecutive game Sunday.

A Dec. 30 three-team trade to acquire Rondo from the Los Angeles Lakers was expected to provide help. But Rondo, 35, missed six games with a sore right hamstring and is still finding his fit with his new teammates after playing just 10 games. He had his first double-double as a Cav Sunday with 15 points and 12 assists in 32 minutes.

Jan 24, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert (22) brings the ball up court against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.

Altman had extra ammunition with which to improve the team in the form of disabled player exceptions for Rubio and Sexton, reportedly valued at $8.9 million and $3.1 million, respectively, but there are restrictions on how those can be used.

The Cavs are seeking to remain among the top six in the East standings, which would allow them to avoid the play-in tournament for seeds 7-10. But they also want to stay out of the luxury tax this season and were reportedly just $3.3 million away from that threshold.

The deal for LeVert is the 23rd made by Altman since he took over as general manager on July 24, 2017. Fourteen of those have been in-season. His previous signature move came when he acquired Allen, who has become a Cavs cornerstone and signed a five-year, $100 million contract in August.

"When you look at the deals that he’s made, he has made us a much better basketball team through his aggressiveness and seeking value where others may not see, but having the idea of how this one impacts the next," Bickerstaff said of Altman. "The proof is there. You look at guys like Jarrett and what he’s been able to do for this team. That’s a credit to Koby for making sure we got involved in what Brooklyn was trying to do.

"It wasn’t just Koby being singularly focused on something. He put himself in position with other teams as well, and that speaks to the communication, his reputation and being able to have those conversations with other teams."

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Cavs at www.beaconjournal.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

