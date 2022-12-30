Reports: Cavaliers, Nuggets both looking for wing help at trade deadline

Washington Wizards v Denver Nuggets

Two-way wing players are the most valuable asset in the NBA right now, every team seems to be looking for more of them.

Two teams in particular are rolling into the Feb. 9 trade deadline looking for wing help: the Cavaliers and Nuggets.

The Cavaliers’ search for help at the three is no secret, the other four starters are set with All-Star level players (when healthy): Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports the Cavaliers will be looking for a “short-term wing option” at the deadline.

Dean Wade probably has been the best two-way wing the Cavaliers have, hitting 41.1% of his 3-pointers this season. The Cavaliers can lean into a better shot-creator and offensive player in Caris LeVert, but he is not much of a defender. On the flip side, the Cavs can go with better defenders in Isaac Okoro or Lamar Stevens, but they are not offensive threats. Ideally the Cavaliers would like to find some balance.

Denver ideally rolls out Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. at the 2-3-4, but Sam Amick of The Athletic says they want more players like that and ones with a defensive focus.

With the trade deadline nearing on Feb. 9, league sources say the Nuggets will be on the lookout for wing help to come off their bench. They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here.

The Nuggets and Cavaliers may be looking for help at the trade deadline, but there are few options. There are a lot more buyers than sellers right now, particularly at the wing spot.

The best available wing is Kyle Kuzma of the Wizards (Washington, ideally,would like to keep Kuzma and re-sign him this summer but may have to trade him rather than lose him for nothing). He’s a 21.6-point a game scorer who can hit the three (34.1%) and is solid defensively, plus he’s got a ring and knows how to play at the highest level. The challenge here is Kuzma will opt out and become a free agent this summer, trade for him and you’re going to have to step up and pay him this summer (in the ballpark of $25 million a season).

The Pistons might be open to trading Bojan Bogdanovic, even if they say they are not, but the price will be steep. The Knicks are reportedly open to offers for Cam Reddish. The Jazz will consider trading Malik Beasley, but he is more of a combo guard. Jarred Vanderbilt‘s name has come up, but he is really a four.

There are few options, but the Nuggets and Cavaliers are looking for a trade.

