Reports: Bulls coach Billy Donovan says he’s happy in NBA, hasn’t been contacted about Kentucky job

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says he hasn’t had any contact with the University of Kentucky about it’s men’s basketball head coaching position, left vacant this week when John Calipari announced he was leaving amid reports that he’s closing in on a deal to take the same position at the University of Arkansas.

“I have not been contacted by anybody. I haven’t spoken to anybody,” Donovan told reporters with regards to the open Kentucky job after the Bulls lost to the New York Knicks in Chicago’s regular-season home finale Tuesday night.

“My total commitment and focus is here to this team and to this group.”

According to reports, Donovan also said his answer would remain the same if Kentucky did contact him.

Given his success as a college coach and his Kentucky ties from the past, Donovan is a popular name to replace Calipari.

Donovan started his coaching career as an assistant at Kentucky under then-head coach Rick Pitino from 1989 to 1993. Donovan played for Pitino in college at Providence when Pitino was the head coach there.

Donovan then went on to lead the University of Florida to back-to-back national titles in 2006 and 2007 as the Gators’ head coach. They were the last team to win consecutive titles until UConn accomplished the feat this season and last.

Donovan jumped to the NBA in 2015 to coach the Oklahoma City Thunder before being named the Bulls’ head coach in 2020.

According to reports, Donovan says he’s happy in the NBA.

“I’m happy here at this level,” he said. “I know I enjoy coaching, and I know I enjoy coaching in the NBA.”

Donovan has two years left on his contract after this season.

The Bulls dropped to 37-42 on the season after Tuesday’s 128-117 loss to the Knicks. With three games left in the regular season, Chicago has clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in matchup between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds.

The Bulls are still trying to secure homecourt advantage for that game.

