Reports: Bucs keep Ndamukong Suh, extend LT Donovan Smith

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Practice
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reload for a run at a repeat championship, they're keeping a couple of critical 300-pounders in the fold.

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith agreed on a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023 that now includes $30 million guaranteed over the next two seasons, per multiple reports. Smith was in the final year of his contract and could have become a free agent in March 2022.

NFL Network reported the deal, once finalized, creates $10.6 million under the salary cap.

Most of those funds are already earmarked for a one-year, $9 million extension with defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, according to multiple reports.

The two sides agreed to terms Wednesday.

Suh turned 34 before the Super Bowl, then recorded 1.5 sacks of Patrick Mahomes in the Buccaneers' dominant defensive performance.

Suh is listed by the Buccaneers as a defensive end in the 3-4 front but slides to defensive tackle when Tampa puts four defenders on the line.

His presence was credited by first-rounder Vita Vea as the reason the Buccaneers' swift linebacking corps had such a profound impact on the playoffs.

Smith was a second-round pick out of Penn State and is entering his age 28 season. The short-term extension saves Tampa money and would allow Smith to sign another big contract at age 30.

Suh, the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft, has missed two games in 11 seasons and enters the 2021 campaign with 174 regular-season games played, 64.5 sacks, 123 tackles for loss and three fumble returns for TDs.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Donovan Smith agrees to two-year extension with Bucs

    The Bucs kept much of their Super Bowl winning band together this offseason and they are getting a jump on making sure they can do the same for 2022. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that left tackle Donovan Smith has agreed to a two-year extension with the team. The extension has a value of $31.8 [more]

  • Bucs, DL Ndamukong Suh finalizing another 1-year deal

    The Bucs and DL Ndamukong Suh are finalizing a 1-year deal. The contract is worth $9 million fully guaranteed, plus incentives that can increase the total value. In 2020, Suh tallied 44 tackles and six sacks and has played all 32 games for Tampa Bay in the last two years

  • Bucs, Ndamukong Suh close to deal

    The Buccaneers are trying to bring the whole band back together, and it looks like they’re about to finish a deal with another player. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and the Buccaneers are close to locking up a one-year, $9 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 33-year-old Suh started all 16 games [more]

  • Mariota returning to Raiders after taking pay cut

    Marcus Mariota agreed to take a pay cut on Tuesday to remain as backup quarterback for a second season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Mariota had been due to be paid $10.5 million in the second year of his contract with the team after making $7.5 million last year. The Raiders were unwilling to pay that much for Mariota to be Derek Carr’s backup and reached agreement to bring him back on a cheaper deal.

  • Cowboys won’t bring back Aldon Smith

    One of the best comeback stories of 2020 will be continuing elsewhere in 2021. Per multiple reports, the Cowboys have informed defensive end Aldon Smith that he won’t return to the team next season. Smith became a free agent on March 17. Smith started 16 games for the Cowboys in 2020, after missing four full [more]

  • Kyle Van Noy wants to buy Cam Newton dinner after 2020 trash talking

    At the end of a Patriots win over the Dolphins early in the 2020 season, Patriots players could be seen helping to move quarterback Cam Newton away from a couple of Dolphins defenders. Newton said that talking and attempts to grab his chain by Dolphins players “kind of got under my skin” over the course [more]

  • Two Notre Dame stars go in first round of latest Mel Kiper, Jr. mock draft

    According to Mel Kiper Jr, two Notre Dame players have their names called on opening night. Kiper has Owusu-Koramoah going to the Jets at No. 27, a pick they acquired from the Seahawks. Four picks later he has the Kansas City Chiefs selecting tackle Liam Eichenberg with the 31st overall pick

  • Bucs' Super Bowl film showcases Brady and Tampa Bay D

    NFL Films has been chronicling Tom Brady's career since he entered the league in 2000. “We are always looking for clues about what makes him different and there are a couple that come out in this film,” NFL Films senior producer Todd Schmidt said. Brady arrived in Tampa after 20 seasons in New England and led the Buccaneers to their second championship, culminating in an eight-game winning streak capped by a dominating 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

  • Report: Warriors have shown interest in Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Golden State Warriros have shown interest in Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

  • What Jared Goff's contract restructure means for his future with Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions would be left with $15 million in dead cap space should they decide to move on from Jared Goff after one season

  • Padres star Tatis has shoulder problem, to be re-evaluated

    The flash and dash of Fernando Tatis Jr. came to a sudden halt Tuesday when the star San Diego Padres shortstop slowly walked off the field after making an awkward throw in an exhibition game. The Padres said Tatis had discomfort in his non-throwing left shoulder and would be re-evaluated on Wednesday. Tatis went into the hole to backhand a grounder in the third inning hit by Cincinnati's Jonathan India in Peoria, Arizona.

  • Detroit Lions add ex-New Orleans Saints LB Alex Anzalone on 1-year deal

    Alex Anzalone spent his first four NFL seasons in New Orleans, where he played for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and DC Aaron Glenn

  • Aldon Smith will not be returning to Cowboys in 2021 after triumphant return to NFL

    After having early success in his return to the NFL, the Cowboys are parting ways with DE Aldon Smith and he will become a free agent.

  • STOWAWAY Trailer Finds an Unintended Traveler Heading to Mars

    The first trailer for Netflix's sci-fi thriller Stowaway asks what happens when someone accidentally goes on a mission to Mars. The post STOWAWAY Trailer Finds an Unintended Traveler Heading to Mars appeared first on Nerdist.

  • In Memoriam: Elgin Baylor

    NBA TV's Matt Winer reports that NBA legend Elgin Baylor has passed.

  • Warner Bros. finds the only villain strong enough to take on Shazam: Helen Mirren

    According to Deadline, Helen Mirren has signed on to play the villain in Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam: Fury Of The Gods, the sequel to the surprisingly well-received Shazam! from 2019. Mirren will be playing someone called Hespera, who Deadline says is “a daughter of Atlas,” but she seems to be created just for the movie—which is a somewhat surprising choice, considering that one of Shazam’s three famous villains is not only still on the table but was teased at the end of the last movie.

  • Patriots, Bucs among those making biggest waves so far

    Bill Belichick never was one to spend wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that. The New England Patriots doled out $175 million in guarantees in the first 48 hours of free agency following a 7-9 stumble in 2020 that ended their two-decade dominance of the AFC.

  • Column: What should happen to racist, sexist and homophobic movies from an earlier era?

    Wending its way through the culture wars, Turner Classic Movies came up with a thoughtful middle ground.

  • Video emerges of Chase Claypool in a fight

    Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, one of the best rookies of 2020, recently was involved in a bar fight in California. TMZ.com has video of Claypool and others brawling outside the Wild Goose Tavern in Costa Mesa on March 13. Per the report, the dispute started inside, and the incident moved outside. TMZ.com characterizes the video [more]

  • Texans QB Deshaun Watson now has 13 accusers – here’s everything you need to know

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson now has t13 accusers, according to multiple reports. The Georgia-born quarterback is facing allegations in 13 civil lawsuits that he hired several different masseuses and then sexually assaulted or acted inappropriately toward them in 2020 and as recently as earlier this month, per ESPN.com. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing what is now 13 accusers, began last week with several women who were filing civil lawsuits against the Texans player but has now escalated into a situation that may include criminal indictments.