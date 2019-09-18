Reports: Browns TE David Njoku out several weeks with broken wrist, may need surgery

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku left Monday’s game against the New York Jets with a concussion, but it tuns out he also suffered a significant wrist injury.

According to Cleveland.com and NFL Network, Njoku has a broken wrist that will sideline him for several weeks and could require surgery, which would extend his absence.

Njoku is seeking a second opinion before deciding on surgery, according to the reports.

Njoku reportedly suffered the injury on the same play that left him concussed.

David Njoku reportedly suffered a broken wrist on the same play against the Jets that left him concussed. (Getty)

Mayfield’s top tight end target

Njoku tallied 56 receptions for 639 yards and four touchdowns during his second NFL season last year as Baker Mayfield’s primary tight end target.

He recorded four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown in Cleveland’s season-opening loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Pharaoh Brown, Demetrius Harris and Ricky Seals-Jones could all see increased playing time in his absence.

