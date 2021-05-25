Reports: Browns player tests positive for COVID-19, others sent home after exposure

The 2020 NFL season (and the year as a whole) was defined by COVID-19 and the reaction to it. The Cleveland Browns were especially hit with rare weeks when the team was actually able to meet in person due to health and safety protocols.

One week, the Browns’ entire wide receiving group was knocked out of a game including Jarvis Landry missing the first game in his entire NFL career because of it. Then in the playoffs, head coach Kevin Stefanski, cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Joel Bitonio, among others, missed the opening game.

Unfortunately for the Browns, COVID-19 continues to be a story for the team as they look to return to the field. Lindsay Jones of The Athletic is reporting that one player has tested positive and sent home. Those who were considered close contacts and are not fully vaccinated were also sent home.

Jones does not mention a specific player or the number of players sent home, instead just noting “several Cleveland Browns players” and that it includes “players who were between their 1st + 2nd doses.”

Other reports have since corroborated Jones’ report.

The first priority is hoping for good health for the player who tested positive and then that no more positives arrive from that initial test. Much of the struggle last year was the spread from one player to another as well as the contact tracing protocols.

While the 2020 season was considered successful for the Browns, continued issues with COVID-19 could be concerning for the team. The team has practice working through all of these issues but are likely hoping they do not have to for much longer.

Stayed tuned as information comes out regarding the positive test and the players sent home.