Reports: Browns fill key front-office role with member of 49ers organization
The Cleveland Browns found their new vice president of football operations from within the 49ers, according to Cleveland.com and other reports Friday morning.
The Browns hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who spent seven years with the 49ers and for the past two years served as director of football research and development. Adofo-Mensah worked to develop and implement advanced methods for game strategy and personnel evaluations while with the 49ers.
The 49ers do not appear to be in a rush to fill Adofo-Mensah's position. He just completed his busy time of the year with player evaluations. Indications are that the club could promote from within the organization.
In his new role, Adofo-Mensah will work closely with Browns general manager Andrew Perry.
#Browns have hired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as VP of Football Operations under GM Andrew Berry. Previously the Director of Football Research and Development for the 49ers.
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 15, 2020
Adofo-Mensah, who grew up in New Jersey, earned a degree from Princeton in 2003 and a master's in economics from Stanford in 2013. Before moving into football, Adofo-Mensah traded Energy derivatives as an Executive Director in the Credit Suisse Commodities Proprietary Group before taking a role as Associate Portfolio Manager at Taylor Woods Capital Group.
The Browns also hired his former Indianapolis Colts general manager Ryan Grigson to a full-time role in the club's personnel department, according to reports.
