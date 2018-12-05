Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders tears Achilles at practice

The Denver Broncos have won three straight games and played themselves into playoff contention, but they’ll be making a postseason push without their most productive receiver.

Emmanuel Sanders suffers practice injury

Reporters present for Broncos practice posted on social media that Emmanuel Sanders had to be helped off the field, and was unable to put any weight on his left leg. He threw his helmet before getting up from the grass.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders reportedly suffered a torn Achilles in practice on Wednesday. (AP)

Not long after, there were multiple reports that team medical staff believes Sanders suffered a torn Achilles tendon, a fear the team later confirmed.

Sanders leading receiver by far

Sanders, in his ninth NFL season and fifth with Denver, is the team’s leading receiver by far. He has 71 receptions for 868 yards and four touchdowns; no other Broncos player has 40 catches.

He is the second significant player the Broncos have lost in recent days – on Sunday, standout cornerback Chris Harris suffered a chip fracture in his right fibula. But Harris is week-to-week and could be back by the regular-season finale and into January if Denver makes the playoffs.

Sanders’ season is over.

