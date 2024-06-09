Reports: Brighton closing in on St Pauli Hamburg coach Hürzeler

St. Pauli coach Fabian Huerzeler is celebrated by fans. Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks with promoted Bundesliga club St Pauli Hamburg about securig coach Fabian Huerzeler in succession of Roberto De Zerbi, German and British news reports said on Sunday. Axel Heimken/dpa

Brighton & Hove Albion are in talks with promoted Bundesliga club St Pauli Hamburg about securig coach Fabian Hürzeler in succession of Roberto De Zerbi, German and British news reports said on Sunday.

Hürzeler, 31, led St Pauli into the top flight as second division champions, and renewed his contract beyond the season in March for an undisclosed period.

Sky Sports UK said that Brighton were in talks with St Pauli over a compensation fee and have secured a work permit for Hürzeler, who, if cofirmed, would become the youngest coach in Premier League history.

Germany's Kicker sports magazine said that Hürzeler has no release clause in his contract.

It said Hürzeler has named De Zerbi, who left by mutual consent after the past season, a role model, and has visited several Brighton games in the past.

He was promoted from assistant to head coach at St Pauli in December 2022 and led them from the lowlands to fifth place in a run that included 10 straight victories. In the past campaign, St Pauli went unbeaten in the first 20 season games en route to winning the league.