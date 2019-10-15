Reports: Brian Flores won't be fired as Dolphins coach this year

With Week 7 of the regular season upon us, there are two teams who have yet to win a game, both led by rookie head coaches: the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals.

If reporting Tuesday is correct, at least one of those men will get more time to turn things around.

Brian Flores not going anywhere

Via reporters from the Palm Beach Post and Miami Herald at the NFL meetings in Florida, there is no chance of Brian Flores being fired this season.

Flores, who previously spent his entire NFL coaching career with the New England Patriots, was signed to a five-year contract earlier this year, and team owner Stephen Ross is committed to giving him time.

Miami lost its first two games of the season by a combined 102-10; it lost at home to Washington, 17-16, this past Sunday to fall to 0-5. Flores went for the win and not the tie in the closing seconds, trying a 2-point conversion instead of taking the PAT, but it failed.

The expectation is that the Dolphins will be competitive in 2020. Currently they are in position to get the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. Given that they can’t quite seem to settle on a starting quarterback, that spot could well be used on a young QB.

