Braves trade for Brewers SS Orlando Arcia to pad infield depth

Hours before taking the field for the Nationals’ season opener, the Atlanta Braves have agreed to terms on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that nets them shortstop Orlando Arcia in exchange for pitchers Patrick Weigel and Chad Sobotka.

The Atlanta #Braves today acquired INF Orlando Arcia from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for RHP Chad Sobotka and RHP Patrick Weigel. pic.twitter.com/ygmBJ2vdWl — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2021

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal was the first to report a deal had been reached between the two clubs. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reported the return for Milwaukee.

Arcia, 26, is a .244 career hitter whose glove has helped him retain an everyday job in the middle of the Brewers’ infield for the last four years. However, the metrics suggest his play at shortstop has suffered the last few seasons. Since 2019, Arcia has accrued -6 Defensive Runs Saved at shortstop compared to the 15 he compiled over the previous three years.

The Braves optioned Arcia to their alternate training site following the trade. Atlanta's bench already includes catcher Alex Jackson, outfielder Ender Inciarte, utility man Johan Camargo and infielder Pablo Sandoval. Once Aria clears COVID protocols, he'll be eligible for a promotion to the majors at any time. It's unlikely he appears in any of the games between the Braves and Nationals this week.

Dansby Swanson has a hold on the Braves’ starting job at shortstop. He put together the best season of his career in 2020, posting a .809 OPS with 65 hits in 60 games during the shortened campaign.