Reports: Boston College QB Anthony Brown looking to grad transfer

A week after Boston College fired coach Steve Addazio, quarterback Anthony Brown is reportedly looking for a transfer.

According to reports from both the SEC Network and the Athletic, Brown has put his name in the transfer portal and would be immediately eligible as a grad transfer. Addazio, Brown’s coach for the entirety of his college career, was fired on Dec. 1 after Boston College finished the season at 6-6. The Eagles will play Cincinnati in the Birmingham Bowl.

Brown opened the season as Boston College’s starter but suffered a season-ending knee injury. He finished 81-of-137 passing for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions while rushing for 126 yards and two scores.

Brown’s best season came as a sophomore in 2018. He was 158-of-285 passing for 2,121 yards and 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He took over as Boston College’s starter as a freshman in 2017.

For his career, Brown has averaged seven yards an attempt and completed 55 percent of his passes.

Brown potentially joins Florida QB Feleipe Franks on the transfer market among Power Five starting quarterbacks who had their 2019 seasons cut short by injury. Franks said a week ago that he would explore a potential grad transfer or declare for the NFL draft. Franks suffered a season-ending leg injury against Kentucky in September.

