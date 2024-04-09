Reports: Bochum choose interim coach to replace departing Letsch

Then Bochum coach Heiko Butscher pictured prior to the start of the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and 1. FC Cologne at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. According to "Bild", the former professional will once again step in as a temporary solution and coach VfL in the remaining six Bundesliga matches. Bernd Thissen/dpa

Following the departure of coach Thomas Letsch, Bochum have decided on an interim solution until the end of the season, according to the German newspaper Bild.

Current U19 coach Heiko Butscher will be in charge for the remaining six matches and will lead training on Tuesday morning, the paper reported. He will be supported by assistant coaches Markus Feldhoff and Frank Heinemann.

Butscher already helped out as interim coach of the Bundesliga team in 2018, 2019 and most recently in 2022.

On Monday, Thomas Letsch was axed as Bochum coach after a slide towards the Bundesliga danger zone which culminated in a late defeat at fellow strugglers Cologne on the weekend.

Bochum have earned just one point from their last six games since upsetting champions Bayern Munich 3-2 in mid-February. They are fourth last, three points above the danger zone with six games left.

Their next opponents on Saturday are Heidenheim, who also defeated Bayern Munich last weekend.

Letsch was appointed in September 2022 when Bochum were bottom of the table. They stayed in the top flight, and also had a solid first half of the current campaign before managing only two victories since the January restart.