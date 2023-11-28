Reports: Bobby Petrino has agreed return to Arkansas as offensive coordinator

In this crazy world of sports, never say never.

According to multiple reports, Arkansas has is looking to hire former head coach Bobby Petrino as the school’s next offensive coordinator.

First, ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted that the Razorbacks were “vetting hiring” Petrino. This is because Petrino was fired “for cause” back in 2012 and isn’t allowed to be re-hired without authorization from UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt. If he is Arkansas pick for offensive coordinator, this is a big hurdle they’ll need to clear first.

Shortly after Thamel’s tweet, 247Sports.com’s Trey Biddy – an extremely reliable Arkansas insider – tweeted that he has “very good reason to believe Bobby Petrino will be the next Arkansas offensive coordinator.”

I now have very good reason to believe Bobby Petrino will be the new Arkansas offensive coordinator. Nothing signed yet I'm told, but the deal is in the works. #wps — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) November 28, 2023

Following Petrino’s infamous departure from Fayetteville over a decade ago, he’s bounced around coaching quite a bit. He’s had stops at Western Kentucky, a reunion in Louisville and a three-year stint at Missouri State. Fans will quickly remember how Petrino’s Missouri State team came into Razorback Stadium in 2022 and nearly knocked off the Hogs.

The 62-year old spent last season as Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator. That came after he took the UNLV offensive coordinator job for just two weeks, before jumping to College Station.

Nothing has been finalized as of this writing, but it seems a deal could be imminent.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire