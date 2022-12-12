Reports: Blue Jays signing ex-Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to $63M deal

Chris Bassitt has a $63 million deal to join the Blue Jays. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are signing former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt to a three-year, $63 million deal, ESPN's Jeff Passan and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal report. The deal is pending a physical, per the reports.

Bassitt, 33, played a single season with the Mets in 2022, where he posted a 3.42 ERA and 1.145 WHIP with 167 strikeouts and 49 walks in 181.2 innings pitched. He previously played six seasons with the Oakland A's, where he was a 2021 All-Star and received Cy Young votes in 2020 and 2021.

A right-hander, Bassitt primarily relies on his sinker while mixing in a cutter and four-seam fastball among other pitches. He started 30 games with the Mets last season and 27 with the A's in 2021.

Bassitt was one of the most coveted free-agent starters on the market and joins a Blue Jays team that finished second in the AL East last season and earned a wild-card bid with 92 wins. He projects to fill the anticipated void left by starter Ross Stripling, who remains a free agent after playing on a one-year deal last season. He'll help anchor a rotation that features All-Stars Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman.

The AL East is expected to remain competitive in 2023 with the reigning champion New York Yankees projected as favorites again. The Blue Jays may be their top challenger in a division where the Tampa Bay Rays and emerging Baltimore Orioles also project to compete.