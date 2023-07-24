Reports: Bills have workout scheduled with Jace Sternberger

The Buffalo Bills are bringing in tight end Jace Sternberger for a scheduled workout this upcoming week.

According to multiple reports including NFL insider Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, Sternberger will be in Buffalo on Monday.

Sternberger, 27, was a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Green Bay took him No. 75 overall and Buffalo selected Dawson Knox that same year at No. 96 in Round 3.

In two seasons with the Packers, Sternberger appeared in 18 games and recorded 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. In 2021, Sternberger was released after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Sternberg had stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers after he was cut, however, he never appeared in a regular season game with any of them. That led Sternberger to joining the USFL in January.

There with the Birmingham Stallions, he led the league with seven touchdowns.

With first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid alongside Knox, Sternberger would potentially be competition for Quintin Morris, the favorite to land Buffalo’s No. 3 tight end position. Like Morris, Sternberger has experience on special teams as well, appearing in 32 and 29 percent of Green Bay’s special teams snaps in his first two seasons, respectively.

Prior to the 2019 NFL draft, the Buffalo had a pre-draft visit with Sternberger.

The Bills begin 2023 training camp on Wednesday.

