Bills trade WR Stefon Diggs to Texans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in a blockbuster move, the team announced Wednesday.

Buffalo will receive a 2025 second-round pick via Minnesota from the Texans. Houston will also get a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Bills in addition to Diggs.

“You’re always making (moves) in the best interest of the Bills,” general manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday. “With this move, we’re talking with Houston in this case the last couple days, the value seemed to make sense and the timing made sense for them and for us. We worked on the deal and got it finalized today.”

Diggs is coming off his sixth-consecutive 1,000-yard season, four of which came with the Bills. During his four seasons and 66 games with the Bills, the 30-year-old totaled 5,372 yards on 445 catches to go with 37 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowl selection all four of his years in Buffalo and a first-team All-Pro in 2020.

Rumors of Diggs’ potential exit from Buffalo have swirled over multiple offseasons and were reignited Tuesday night following a post on X/Twitter, in which Diggs replied “You sure?” when responding to a question about his role in quarterback Josh Allen’s success.

The move does not do the Bills a ton of favors on the salary cap this season, as it adds just over $3 million to the cap for 2024, according to Spotrac. Starting next season, however, Buffalo will get Diggs’ full contract off the books, saving just over $27 million.

The loss of Diggs opens a significant hole at the wide receiver position for the Bills. Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Justin Shorter and Mack Hollins are the only receivers signed to the team’s active roster, while Bryan Thompson, Tyrell Shavers, Andy Isabella and KJ Hamler are all on reserve/future contracts.

Diggs joins a list of several veterans who have left the Bills this offseason, alongside safety Jordan Poyer, cornerback Tre’Davious White and center Mitch Morse. However, Beane was adamant that the Diggs trade does not signal the team is taking a step back.

“This is by no means the Bills giving up or trying to take a step back or anything like that,” Beane said. “Everything we do, we’re trying to win and we’re going to continue to do that. … We’ll continue to work on this roster and make sure we’re ready to play come September.”

With Buffalo picking up a 2025 second-round pick in the trade, they now have more ammo for a potential move up the draft board to snag one of this year’s top pass-catching prospects. This year’s wide receiver class has been touted by experts as one of the deepest in years, meaning the Bills will have plenty of options should they go in that direction.

Two other potential beneficiaries of Diggs’ exit are tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, who will likely see increased targets going forward.

The Bills and Diggs won’t have to wait long to get reacquainted, as Buffalo is scheduled to play the Texans in Houston this season.

You can view Beane’s full Wednesday press conference below.

