Reports: Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't tear ACL; status moving forward unknown

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is out indefinitely after injuring his right knee during Thursday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports.

Miller has a lateral meniscus tear, according to NFL.com, but did not tear his ACL, and his status for the rest of the season is unknown.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of Buffalo's 28-25 win over Detroit, and Miller did not return to the game. He tore the ACL on his right knee during the 2013 season with the Denver Broncos.

Miller, 33, is in his first season with Buffalo after signing a six-year deal worth $120 million after spending part of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win the Super Bowl.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) is carted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

His production will be missed as Miller is third in the NFL in quarterback pressures and has eight sacks and one forced fumble.

The Bills (8-3) face the other three AFC East opponents in the next three weeks, starting with the New England Patriots in Foxboro on Thursday, followed by home games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Von Miller, Bills LB, did not tear ACL but out indefinitely: reports