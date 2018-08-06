Reports: Bills acquire Corey Coleman in trade with Browns for draft pick

The Buffalo Bills have traded a draft pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for wide receiver Corey Coleman, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Coleman, 24, was a first-round pick of the Browns in 2016. He’s appeared in 19 games with 18 starts for Cleveland over the past two seasons, racking up 56 career catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. The numbers haven’t suited his top draft pick status, but Coleman has been plagued by broken hands in each of his two years in Cleveland.

Coleman’s trade continues a run of disappointing first-round picks for the Browns. From 2012-2016, the list of Cleveland first-round picks have included running back Trent Richardson, quarterback Brandon Weeden, linebacker Barkevious Mingo, cornerback Justin Gilbert, quarterback Johnny Manziel, defensive tackle Danny Shelton, center Cameron Erving and Coleman. Not one of those players remains on the roster as the team gets set for the 2018 season.

The Bills appear to be buying low on Coleman in the hops of providing some additional weapons at wide receiver for Josh Allen. Coleman joins Zay Jones, Kelvin Benjamin, Jeremy Kerley, Andre Holmes and Rod Streater as possible targets for Buffalo quarterbacks this season.