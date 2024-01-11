Reports: Bill Belichick and Patriots agree to part ways after 24 seasons, six Super Bowl wins

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are parting ways, according to multiple media reports. (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

Bill Belichick has agreed to part ways with the New England Patriots after a 24-year tenure during which the head coach and longtime quarterback Tom Brady led the franchise to six Super Bowl wins, nine Super Bowl appearances and 17 AFC East titles, according to multiple media reports.

Belichick is said to have met with team owner Robert Kraft multiple times this week and the two mutually agreed on the course of action following the Patriots' 4-13 finish this season, the worst record of Belichick's 29-year head coaching career.

The Patriots have scheduled a news conference for 9 a.m. PST at which Kraft and Belichick will address reporters.

Including his five seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Belichick is 333-178 as a head coach (including playoffs) and is 15 wins away from breaking Don Shula's all-time record for wins. Belichick, Shula and George Halas are the only NFL coaches to have reached 300 or more regular-season wins.

After Belichick and the Patriots enjoyed unprecedented success for two decades with Brady calling the signals, their fortunes changed when the now-retired quarterback left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season, making the playoffs just once in four seasons without a postseason victory.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.