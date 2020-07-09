Reports: Big Ten likely to play conference-only football schedule in 2020
The Big Ten is reportedly planning on playing a conference-only football schedule in 2020.
According to The Athletic, the conference is expected to announce that it will remove the non-conference portion of its schedule and only have its members play other league members. The move was precipitated by the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB.
ESPN is reporting that playing only conference games is “the most likely outcome” for all sports this fall if competition can be held, not just football.
If college football can be played this fall, Big Ten presidents and athletics directors prefer playing a conference-only schedule, which would eliminate some long-distance travel and help ensure that their teams are being tested for coronavirus universally, multiple sources inside the league and around college football told ESPN.
The Big Ten is the first FBS conference to take this step. The ACC decided to delay the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1, a move that does not impact football. At the FCS level, the Ivy League has canceled all fall sports while the Patriot League won’t begin fall competition until Sept. 4.
The Big Ten’s decision is the first big domino in what could be many unprecedented decisions in order to play the 2020 college football season.
Non-conference games affected
The move to conference-only would remove an array of marquee non-conference games from the schedule, including Ohio State at Oregon, Michigan at Washington, Penn State at Virginia Tech and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, among many others.
It would also be a brutal financial blow for non-power conference programs who depend on the guaranteed money from these scheduling agreements. Six FBS programs — Ball State, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, Connecticut and Northern Illinois — have two Big Ten opponents on their schedules for the 2020 season.
Here are the full non-conference slates for each Big Ten, now reportedly all called off:
Illinois
Sept. 4: Illinois State
Sept. 12: UConn
Sept. 19: Bowling Green
Indiana
Sept. 12: Western Kentucky
Sept. 19: Ball State
Sept. 26: UConn
Iowa
Sept. 5: Northern Iowa
Sept. 12: Iowa State
Sept. 26: Northern Illinois
Maryland
Sept. 5: Towson
Sept. 12: Northern Illinois
Sept. 19: West Virginia
Michigan
Sept. 5: Washington
Sept. 12: Ball State
Sept. 19: Arkansas State
Michigan State
Sept. 12: BYU
Sept. 19: Toledo
Sept. 26: Miami
Minnesota
Sept. 3: Florida Atlantic
Sept. 12: Tennessee Tech
Sept. 26: BYU
Nebraska
Sept. 12: Central Michigan
Sept. 19: South Dakota State
Sept. 26: Cincinnati
Northwestern
Sept. 12: Tulane
Sept. 19: Central Michigan
Nov. 14: Morgan State
Ohio State
Sept. 5: Bowling Green
Sept. 12: Oregon
Sept. 19: Buffalo
Penn State
Sept. 5: Kent State
Sept. 12: Virginia Tech
Sept. 19: San Jose State
Purdue
Sept. 12: Memphis
Sept. 19: Air Force
Sept. 26: Boston College
Rutgers
Sept. 5: Monmouth
Sept. 12: Syracuse
Sept. 19: Temple
Wisconsin
Sept. 12: Southern Illinois
Sept. 19: Appalachian State
Oct. 3: Notre Dame
