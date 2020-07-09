Reports: Big Ten likely to play conference-only football schedule in 2020

The Big Ten is reportedly planning on playing a conference-only football schedule in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

According to The Athletic, the conference is expected to announce that it will remove the non-conference portion of its schedule and only have its members play other league members. The move was precipitated by the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten is expected to announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall, a person with direct knowledge situation tells @TheAthleticCFB. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) July 9, 2020

ESPN is reporting that playing only conference games is “the most likely outcome” for all sports this fall if competition can be held, not just football.

If college football can be played this fall, Big Ten presidents and athletics directors prefer playing a conference-only schedule, which would eliminate some long-distance travel and help ensure that their teams are being tested for coronavirus universally, multiple sources inside the league and around college football told ESPN.

The Big Ten is the first FBS conference to take this step. The ACC decided to delay the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1, a move that does not impact football. At the FCS level, the Ivy League has canceled all fall sports while the Patriot League won’t begin fall competition until Sept. 4.

The Big Ten’s decision is the first big domino in what could be many unprecedented decisions in order to play the 2020 college football season.

Non-conference games affected

The move to conference-only would remove an array of marquee non-conference games from the schedule, including Ohio State at Oregon, Michigan at Washington, Penn State at Virginia Tech and Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, among many others.

It would also be a brutal financial blow for non-power conference programs who depend on the guaranteed money from these scheduling agreements. Six FBS programs — Ball State, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, Connecticut and Northern Illinois — have two Big Ten opponents on their schedules for the 2020 season.

Here are the full non-conference slates for each Big Ten, now reportedly all called off:

Illinois

Sept. 4: Illinois State

Sept. 12: UConn

Sept. 19: Bowling Green

Indiana

Sept. 12: Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: Ball State

Sept. 26: UConn

Iowa

Sept. 5: Northern Iowa

Sept. 12: Iowa State

Sept. 26: Northern Illinois

Maryland

Sept. 5: Towson

Sept. 12: Northern Illinois

Sept. 19: West Virginia

Michigan

Sept. 5: Washington

Sept. 12: Ball State

Sept. 19: Arkansas State

Michigan State

Sept. 12: BYU

Sept. 19: Toledo

Sept. 26: Miami

Minnesota

Sept. 3: Florida Atlantic

Sept. 12: Tennessee Tech

Sept. 26: BYU

Nebraska

Sept. 12: Central Michigan

Sept. 19: South Dakota State

Sept. 26: Cincinnati

Northwestern

Sept. 12: Tulane

Sept. 19: Central Michigan

Nov. 14: Morgan State

Ohio State

Sept. 5: Bowling Green

Sept. 12: Oregon

Sept. 19: Buffalo

Penn State

Sept. 5: Kent State

Sept. 12: Virginia Tech

Sept. 19: San Jose State

Purdue

Sept. 12: Memphis

Sept. 19: Air Force

Sept. 26: Boston College

Rutgers

Sept. 5: Monmouth

Sept. 12: Syracuse

Sept. 19: Temple

Wisconsin

Sept. 12: Southern Illinois

Sept. 19: Appalachian State

Oct. 3: Notre Dame

