The Big Sky Conference is planning to move to play an eight-game schedule in the spring due to ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to multiple reports.

The conference has yet to announce their intentions but the Big Sky Presidents’ Council met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the plans for the fall sports calendar.

The move to the spring by the Big Sky could lead to the cancellation of the 2020 FCS Championship as less than half of the schools in the division would be playing in the fall. Per Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com, the NCAA announced on Wednesday that “if 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.”

The Ivy League, Colonial Athletic Association, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference and Patriot League have all cancelled their fall seasons with the Southwestern Athletic Conference planning a seven-game spring season. Division II and Division III championships for the fall have also been cancelled.

Reports: Big Sky Conference prepared to move football season to spring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk