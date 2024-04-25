Reports: Bears ‘very open for business' with the No. 9 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Everyone knows the Bears will draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams as the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There's no mystery there.

But what about the No. 9 pick? Hints are starting to leak out as the draft remains just hours away.

The Athletic reports the Bears are "very open for business" in trading down from the No. 9 pick.

The Chicago Bears are very open for business at 9 and telling teams they are ready to move for the right price, per source.

Another report reveals the Bears "aren't married" to a wide receiver with the No. 9 pick; an offensive lineman or edge are "options" and a trade-down scenario still remains a "possibility," according to Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz.

NFL Draft notes I've gathered after speaking with multiple team sources:



• #AZCardinals are driving a hard bargain to move back and are "more than happy" to take Marvin Harrison Jr. at 4



• #Chargers have explored moving down from 5, but are content staying put — likely to…

This might come as a surprise, seeing as some expect the Bears to select Washington's Rome Odunze to join a strong core of DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet, adding more support for Williams. That's still a possibility, according to Todd McShay, who reported the Bears "could stay" if Odunze or Malik Nabers falls to them.

Recently, Williams, Odunze, Allen and Moore met in Los Angeles for a throwing session. Odunze even prognosticated the prowess of the Bears' offense in Detroit, should they draft both him and Williams.

“I think it would be explosive, honestly," Odunze said of teaming up with Williams in Chicago. "There are a lot of weapons on that field, and it would be hard for any defense to stop that honestly with any sort of double coverage or focusing on one defender, kind of like exactly what I had in Washington. I know how to fit into something like that.”

Remember, the Bears only have four picks in this draft --- the fewest of any NFL team. Should they trade down, they can collect picks. They'd likely hunt for an edge rusher, as the position holds great value towards the end of the first round with players like Chop Robinson, Byron Murphy, Jared Verse and Laiatu Latu.

General manager Ryan Poles mentioned the Bears will strategize the No. 9 pick based on how the first eight picks fall.

“It’s hard to answer right now,” Poles said of the No. 9 pick during his pre-draft press conference. “As the draft unfolds, there’s going to be some indicators that start to educate us on how we need to move to acquire the top talents in this draft.”

