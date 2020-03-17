Reports: Bears sign DE Quinn to $70M deal, release Floyd

Defensive end Robert Quinn agreed to join the Chicago Bears on a $70 million deal that gives pass-rushing force Khalil Mack a sidekick.

Multiple outlets reported the deal Tuesday. Quinn officially can sign Wednesday after 4 p.m. ET, when the 2020 league year begins.

Quinn spent last season with the Cowboys, which followed a one-year stint with the Miami Dolphins, and before that was an All-Pro right defensive end for the Rams.

Quinn brings a proven pass rusher to the right side of the defensive line opposite Mack and allows the Bears to move on from 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd, who never panned out as a top-10 pick out of Georgia.

In 14 games last season with the Cowboys, Quinn had 11.5 sacks. He has 80.5 career sacks since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2011. Mack hs 61.5 career sacks.

The Bears informed Floyd he would be released upon coming to terms with Quinn.

As part of his five-year deal, Quinn will receive $30 million guaranteed.

--Field Level Media