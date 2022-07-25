Reports: Bears sign offensive lineman Michael Schofield

Reports: Bears sign veteran OL Michael Schofield originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are getting some help for Justin Fields up front, just before Training Camp begins. Ryan Poles is signing veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, as first reported by Kevin Fishbain. Schofield worked out with the Bears over the weekend, and obviously impressed the team enough to earn a contract.

Schofield has played in the NFL for seven seasons, starting 81 games along the way, at both right guard and right tackle. Last season, he played 15 games, starting 12 of them, for the Chargers.

The Bears will most likely look at Schofield at right guard, since Dakota Dozier suffered a torn ACL over the summer program. In addition to Dozier, the Bears had given Sam Mustipherー last year’s starting centerー reps as the starting right guard.

Schofield is an Orland Park native, and is married to US Women’s Hockey Gold Medal winner Kendall Coyne Schofield.

