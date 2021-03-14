Reports: Bears, Ryan Pace sign DE Mario Edwards Jr. through 2023 season

Reports: Bears sign Mario Edwards Jr. to three-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After announcing restructured deals to create cap space on Saturday, the Bears are reportedly already putting some of that money to work. On Sunday morning, several reports said Ryan Pace had re-signed defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo tweeted out specific terms of the deal, as well.

In other news: The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $11.55M deal with DE Mario Edwards, source said. After bouncing around, he found his footing in Chicago with a new attitude and now will stick around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Mario Edwards gets $4.5 million in the first year of the deal from the #Bears. Coming off a career-best four sacks, he sticks in Chicago. https://t.co/71Yik2w2wC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2021

Those four sacks came while only playing on 24% of the team’s defensive snaps.

The move also ties Edwards to Chicago through 2023, after he bounced from the Raiders, Giants, Saints and finally the Bears from 2017-2020. However, the Bears will be without Edwards Jr. for the first two games of the 2021 season, as he serves a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

According to Spotrac, the Bears’ now stand $5.73 million over the cap, including Edwards Jr.’s $4.5 million salary.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!